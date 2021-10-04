Wellington High School baseball is having their third annual golf tournament on Saturday

The Wellington High School baseball team is holding their third annual Crusaders Baseball Golf Tournament this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 9.

It will be a $300 entry per team that will participate in the four-man scramble. Mulligans will be available and there will be cash prizes for each flight. Lunch will also be provided and a silent auction will take place.

Wellington is also looking for sponsors. If someone wants to sponsor an event, the baseball team is asking for $1,000, which will include a banner and the team entry fee.

If you want to sponsor a team, it will be $400 and cover the team entry fee and your logo/name will be displayed on a hole.

There's also a hole sponsor, which will only include having the logo/name displayed on a hole, which will be $100.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the shotgun start is a 9 a.m. at the Wellington Golf Club.

For registry and payment, call/text coach Ryan Jenkins at 620-440-2728 or email at rjenkins@usd353.com. All checks should be made to Wellington High School Baseball.

Updates on the event will be posted on the Wellington High School Baseball page on Facebook and on their Facebook event page.

