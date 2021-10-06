Wellington's Fall Festival begins Saturday and there are many activities for everyone

Memorial Auditorium, 208 North Washington Avenue, and adjacent Heritage Park are at the center of many Fall Festival Events this Saturday, October 9th, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Start the day by grabbing your favorite Hot Wheel die-cast car or truck and heading to the Auditorium to race your friends.

The South Central Kansas Hot Wheels Drag Racing Association will provide a special 1/64th scale quarter-mile track for the competition and host a die-cast car show.

Support your favorite hot rod and the vehicle with the most votes wins a prize. Your car just might be featured in a YouTube video!

The Art & Crafts Fair opens at 9 a.m. with booths inside the Auditorium and on Washington Avenue while many downtown shops and restaurants offer special discounts and merchandise giveaways throughout the day.

“Encore and Infinity dance performers will be onsite to entertain visitors which launches a music-filled day,” said Valerie Earl, Executive Director, Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB.

At 10:30 a.m., members of South Central Quilts of Valor will present three local military veterans each with a handmade Quilt of Valor.

Officially registered Quilts of Valor are a specific size, labeled with the required information and recorded as they are awarded to the service member.

“These quilts are a way of honoring Sumner County service members that have been touched by war, thanking them for their service and sacrifice,” explained Jan Grace, Cowley College, Sumner Campus, Campus Operations Officer. “Cowley College has proudly sponsored this award for the last three years.”

Music continues live from the Heritage stage with a solo artist, Jared Brown. Enjoy as you sample and then vote for your favorite local chili and cinnamon rolls.

In celebration of our Sesquicentennial, starting at 2 p.m. the Sumner County Time Capsule will be filled with letters and memorabilia submitted by individuals, groups, and businesses over the past several weeks.

The Capsule will be buried in front of the Sumner County Court House to be opened in 2071.

The full event schedule for Fall Fest can be seen here.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.