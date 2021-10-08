Here are the three winners in the Wellington Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest

With 38 entries, the City of Wellington has selected the winners of the Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest.

Here are the three winners in the contest.

First place - Mill Creek Lumber & Supply

Second Place - Wellington Regent Theater

Third Place - Progressive Ag Coop

Downtown Wellington is festive and ready for Fall. If you haven't had the chance yet, be sure to take a drive and check them all out.

They go from Encore Dance on Washington Avenue, north, to Kanokla's new location at 404 N Washington Avenue. There is one in front of 5 Sisters Mercantile at 111 E. Harvey and the one in front of the Regent at 114 W Lincoln.

The homecoming football game is tonight at 7:00 p.m., Sellers Park against El Dorado. Then, the Fall Festival begins on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

