Kaitlyn Hain was named the 2021 Duchess of Wellington during the Friday night homecoming game

Sellers Park was the place to be on Friday night.

There was a homecoming game between Wellington and El Dorado, but everyone was waiting for the special halftime announcement.

Once the first half ended, the PA announcers introduced the five Wellington High Duchess candidates - Airalyn Frame, Kaitlyn Hain, Nikki Peninger, Josey Wolf, and Ali Zeka.

Once the candidates were announced, a winner was chosen. Kaitlyn Hain was named the 2021 Duchess of Wellington.

"I'm overwhelmed with joy," smiled Kaitlyn Hain. "I'm so grateful that I was chosen for this. I have great friends and attend an amazing school. Having this whole week of homecoming together meant so much to me."

Kaitlyn is the daughter of Kelly and Ryan Hain. Kaitlyn is the Granddaughter of Katie and Chuck Spencer, and Carolyn and Melvin Hain.

Kaitlyn has been in STUCO for four years, FCA for four years, FFA for four years, NHS for two years, SADD for four years, Class officer for four years, Pep club for one year, wrestling for two years, football for one year, cross country for two years, softball for three years, and powerlifting for three years.

Outside of school, Kaitlyn is a waitress at the DORE, a lifeguard at the pool, and she dog sits. Kaitlyn is a Kansas Kid's Ist state champion, state women 's wrestling qualifier in 2020 and sxith place in 2021, girls first team for wrestling 2020 and 2021.

She was also the Crusader Athlete of the Week in 2020, discovery, greenhand, and chapter degree for FFA, 2nd team designated player softball, and second team utility player softball.

Kaitlyn's future plans are to attend Cowley College and study Agriculture Economics with global food systems. She was escorted by Dylan Dickinson.

