Energic and loving Elvis is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

‘You ain’t nothing but a hound dog’ if you don’t put on your ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ and head down to the humane society to meet Elvis.

'You can’t help falling in love' with him. This young cat loves to play and is full of energy. He does get along with other cats as well and loves to be around people.

‘Don’t Be Cruel’ by not meeting him in person. ‘It’s Now or Never!’

The Wellington Humane Society is open Fridays from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunday-Thursday is by appointment (call 620-440-4375).

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.