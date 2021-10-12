National Weather Service has placed a tornado watch for Sumner and 26 other counties in Kansas

According to the National Weather Service, the Storm Predicting Center of Norman has issued a tornado watch for parts of Kansas until 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Counties included in the watch are Barber, Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Ellsworth, Ford, Harper, Harvey, Hodgeman, Kingman, Kiowa, Lincoln, McPherson, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Rush, Russell, Saline, Sedgwick, Stafford, Sumner, and Trego.

The severe weather will take play overnight. Half dollar hail, 60-70 mph wind, and heavy rain may occur. Overnight tornadoes can be very dangerous as it's hard to see the threat.

The NWS is suggesting that people leave their phones or the weather radio on overnight in case of a warning.

