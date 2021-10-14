Ballot boxes are open in Sumner County for the City/School General Election

Ballot boxes are ready to receive ballots after they have been mailed out on Oct. 12 for the City/School General Election.

If you would like to get a ballot by mail, fill out the form the Sumner County Clerk and Election Office has posted on their Facebook page, then send it in and the office will send the ballot by mail.

There's a ballot box located outside and behind the Wellington Courthouse. Use the driveway at C and 10th to find the ballot box, or use the other one located inside the south entrance.

Here are other locations votes might be able to find a ballot box in Sumner County.

Argonia City Clerk, City Building

Belle Plaine City Clerk, City Building

Caldwell City Clerk, City Building

Conway Springs City Clerk, City Building

Oxford City Clerk, City Building

Mulvane City Clerk, City Building

Wellington City Clerk, City Building

Oct. 26 will be the last day to apply for an advance by mail ballot, Nov. 1 at noon will be the last chance for advance in-person voting, and Nov. 2 is General Election Day at 620-326-3395

For more information, contact the Sumner County Clerk and Election Office.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.