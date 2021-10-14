Wellington USD 353 will be featured in the 'Kansans Can School Redesign Project Documentary' series

Last year, Unified School District 353 was part of the Kansas State School of Education’s 'Kansans Can School Redesign Project' documentary series.

The Kansas State University crew has put the finishing touches on it and it is ready to roll. The documentary is being featured on PBS-KTWU, which is on Channel 11 in Topeka.

Wellington’s story will air on Oct. 24th, but the channel is not available in Wellington. All episodes will be uploaded to KSDE’s YouTube page in November when all episodes have been aired.

Here are the six redesign systems featured in this documentary.

Oct. 3 - David Brewer Elementary (Leavenworth USD 453)

Oct. 10 - Liberal USD 480

Oct. 17 - Dughton USD 482

Oct. 24 - Wellington USD 353

Oct. 31 - Beloit USD 273

Nov. 7 - Coffeyville USD 445

One of these episodes will be featured as a breakout session during the KSDE Great Ideas in Education Conference. The session will take place Monday, Nov. 15.

