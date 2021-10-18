Notice of Election Sumner County, Kansas includes the current retailer sales tax

Notice is hereby given to the qualified electors of Sumner County, Kansas (the “County”) that an election has been called, for the purpose of submitting to the qualified electors of the County the following proposition:

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall Sumner County, Kansas, be authorized to extend, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning on April 1, 2022, the one-half percent (1/2%) retailer sales tax originally approved by the voters of this county on November 2, 2010.

This retailer sales tax is for the purpose of financing the provision of health care services, to include but not limited to the following: emergency medical services, ambulance service, local health departments, and mental health care; all pursuant to the authority of K.S.A. 12-187 et. seq., as amended.

IT IS IMPORTANT FOR EACH QUALIFIED VOTER TO NOTE THAT YOUR BALLOT CANNOT BE COUNTED UNLESS YOU TAKE THE APPROPRIATE STEPS:

To vote in favor of any question submitted on this ballot, make a cross or a checkmark in the square to the left of the word “Yes”. To vote against it, make a cross or a checkmark in the square to the left of the word “No”.

__ YES

__ NO

ELECTION INFORMATION

The election will be conducted by the officers and/or persons provided by law for holding elections, and the method of voting will be by ballot. Registered voters are eligible to vote by advance voting ballot upon application to the County Clerk set forth below pursuant to K.S.A. 25-1117 et seq.

The election officer conducting the election will be the Sumner County Clerk and Election Official, Sumner County Courthouse, 501 N. Washington, Wellington, KS 6715

