Bryce Day Memorial Foundation is holding a dinner to support families in Wellington and honor Day's legacy

The Bryce Day Memorial Foundation Spaghetti Dinner is this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus.

The foundation would like to honor the vision, mission, and legacy of its founder Bryce Day.

There will also be a raffle for many items at the event. The dinner will include salad, green beans, a roll, and dessert. There is also a carry-out option.

Adults can eat for $10 and kids can eat for $6. The Knights of Columbus is located at 201 E. Harvey Ave. in Wellington.

The Bryce Day Memorial Foundation exists to support families in Wellington, Kansas, and the surrounding communities in need of financial assistance for funeral services.

