Sumner County Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 Vaccine Booster shots by appointment

The Sumner County Health Department is now scheduling Moderna and J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Booster shots by appointment only on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Please call 620-326-2774 and Press 1 to schedule an appointment.

Location: Health Department, 217 W 8th Street, Wellington - NOT at the Raymond Frye Building.

The main entrance for the Health Dept. is on the east side of the building under the dark red canopy.

Bring your COVID Vaccination Card with you when you come for your appointment.

All appointments subject to vaccine supply;

No walk-in time available for COVID shots;

Moderna Booster Eligibility: 65 + years of age; 18 and older in Long term care; 18 and older with underlying medical conditions; or 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings; & at least 6 months after 2nd dose of primary 2-dose series.

J&J Booster Eligibility: 18 + years of age and at least 2 months after the initial dose.

To find other COVID-19 vaccine providers in the area please go to www.vaccines.gov.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.