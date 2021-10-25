Sumner County Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 Vaccine Booster shots by appointment
The Sumner County Health Department is now scheduling Moderna and J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Booster shots by appointment only on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Please call 620-326-2774 and Press 1 to schedule an appointment.
- Location: Health Department, 217 W 8th Street, Wellington - NOT at the Raymond Frye Building.
The main entrance for the Health Dept. is on the east side of the building under the dark red canopy.
- Bring your COVID Vaccination Card with you when you come for your appointment.
- All appointments subject to vaccine supply;
- No walk-in time available for COVID shots;
Moderna Booster Eligibility: 65 + years of age; 18 and older in Long term care; 18 and older with underlying medical conditions; or 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings; & at least 6 months after 2nd dose of primary 2-dose series.
J&J Booster Eligibility: 18 + years of age and at least 2 months after the initial dose.
To find other COVID-19 vaccine providers in the area please go to www.vaccines.gov.
Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.