Unified School District 353's Board of Education voting method question on Nov. 2nd

The USD 353 Board of Education recently had a discussion regarding the current method of electing BOE members. The discussion involved whether it is best to keep the current election method where board members are elected by the district they live in, or change the method of election to members being elected At-Large regardless of where they live in the community.

The BOE decided to put this decision on the 2021 ballot.

The Board of Education of Unified School District No. 353, Wellington, Sumner County, Kansas has placed the following question on the November 2nd ballot:

Currently, the USD 353 Board of Education is elected under the three district method of election and Voting Plan C, under which method of election and voting plan the unified school district is divided into three districts, two board members are elected from each district and one board member is elected at large, and all electors, who otherwise qualified according to law, and who reside in a particular district may vote in both the primary and general election for the member positions of such district and for the at-large member position.

The option on the ballot is for the method of election to be changed to the at-large method. Under this method, the school district is not divided into many districts and all board members are elected at large, and to Voting Plan A, under which all electors, who are otherwise qualified according to law, and who reside in the school district, may vote in both the primary and general election for all member positions.

In regards to the decision on this issue:

A “Yes” vote means that beginning with the 2023 elections, you are in favor of changing the USD 353 BOE election method to At-Large member seats.

A “No” vote means that you are in favor of keeping the current election method with 2 members from each district and one At-Large seat.

This information is for informational purposes only. USD 353 does not endorse a yes or no vote.

