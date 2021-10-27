Here are the locations for the city/school elections in Sumner County on Nov. 2nd

Polls in Sumner County are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2nd. Here are the locations for the city/school elections in the county.

USD353 (Wellington)

Qualified voters of USD No. 353 residing in the City of Wellington will vote at the following locations:

Raymond Frye Complex 320 N Jefferson

Qualified voters of USD No. 353 residing in the Townships of Wellington, Avon, Greene, Jackson, Harmon, Seventy-Six and London will vote at Raymond Frye Complex, 320 N Jefferson.

Qualified voters of USD No. 353 residing in the City of Mayfield, the Townships of Osborne, Sumner and Downs will vote at the Mayfield Grocery Store Annex, 101 N. Osborn Ave., Mayfield (Beginning in 2022, these locations will vote at the Mayfield Community Building, 310 N Hutchinson St, Mayfield)

USD356 (Conway Springs)

Qualified voters of USD No. 356 residing in the City of Conway Springs, the Townships of Conway, Creek, Eden, Illinois, London, Ryan, Seventy-Six, Springdale, and Sumner will vote at the Conway Springs United Methodist Fellowship Hall, 411 S 8th St., Conway Springs.

Qualified voters of USD No. 356 residing in Sedgwick County will vote at the Viola Community Building.

USD357 (Belle Plaine)

Qualified voters of USD No. 357 residing in the City of Belle Plaine, the Townships of Belle Plaine, Harmon, Palestine, London, and Seventy-Six will vote at the Belle Plaine Community Center, 528 N. Merchant.

USD358 (Oxford)

Qualified voters of USD No. 358 residing in the City of Geuda Springs, Walton Township; and those Cowley County voters residing in Beaver and West Bolton Townships will vote at the Community Activity Building. 206 S. 2nd, Geuda Springs.

Qualified voters of USD No. 358 residing in the City of Oxford, the Townships of Oxford, Valverde, Avon, Greene, Harmon, Gore, and Palestine; and those Cowley County voters residing in Vernon Township will vote at the Oxford Lions Club, 116 N. Sumner.

USD359 (Argonia)

Qualified voters of USD No. 359 residing in the City of Argonia, the Townships of Bluff, Eden, Creek, Morris, and Dixon, and those voters residing in Harper County will vote at the Argonia Community Building, 114 W Walnut, Argonia.

Qualified voters of USD No. 359 residing in the City of Milan, the Townships of Ryan, Springdale, and Chikaskia will vote at the Argonia Community Building, 114 W Walnut, Argonia.

USD360 (Caldwell)

Qualified voters of USD No. 360 residing in the 1st Ward of the City of Caldwell and the Townships of Bluff, Caldwell, Falls, Morris, Chikaskia, Downs and South Haven will vote at the Caldwell Community Building, 119 E. First Ave.

Qualified voters of USD No. 360 residing in the 2nd Ward of the City of Caldwell will vote at the Caldwell Community Building, 119 E. First Ave.

USD509 (South Haven)

Qualified voters of USD No. 509 residing in the City of South Haven, City of Hunnewell, and the Townships of South Haven, Guelph, Falls, Jackson, Greene, Valverde, Walton, and Downs will vote at the South Haven Community Building, 207 Main St.

USD263 (Mulvane)

Mulvane School Admin Building, 628 E Mulvane St, Mulvane.

USD264 (Clearwater)

Clearwater Baptist Church, 306 Ross Ave, Clearwater.

USD331 (Norwich)

An election was conducted by Kingman County. Contact Kingman County to confirm location.

USD463 (Udall)

Belle Plaine Community Building, 528 N Merchant, Belle Plaine.

USD470 (Arkansas City)

Geuda Springs Community Activity Building, 206 S 2nd, Geuda Springs.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.