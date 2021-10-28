Week 9 Sumner County high school football predictions made by Greg Williams

Each week, Wellington Daily News Reporter, Greg Williams, predicts the score of every game in the Sumner County area.

Overall: 46-6 (89%)

Last week: 6-1 (86%)

Thursday games (Playoffs)

Argonia/Attica (7-1) vs. Kinsley (5-3)

Last matchup: N/A - First matchup

Last week: Argonia/Attica 58, Fairfield 8 | Macksville 30, Kinsley 22

Argonia/Attica has shown no issue of scoring this year, and it won't stop this week. The Titans are the home favorite against a Kinsley defense that 50+ points in two of their three losses. Argonia/Attica's defense could be the third team to it, but on a cold and windy Thursday, the Titans' defense could be the talk of the game as they have the ability to keep the Coyotes quiet.

Prediction: Argonia/Attica 52, Kinsley 14

Caldwell (7-1) vs. Central Plains (5-3)

Last matchup (2020 playoffs): Caldwell 36, Central Plains 34

Last week: Caldwell 72, Chase 6 | Central Plains 46, Wilson 0

In their toughest game of the year, Caldwell fell in a close game to South Barber. The Bluejays committed a few turnovers that came back to haunt them in that game. Now, Central Plains is arguably the second-best team they'll play. Caldwell was able to come away with a close win last year in the playoffs against Central Plains, but the Bluejays have been rolling all season and I don't see them being a first-round exit.

Prediction: Caldwell 48, Central Plains 27

Friday Games

Playoff: Wellington (2-5) @ Andover Central (7-1)

Last matchup (2009): Wellington 18, Andover Central 7

Last week: Mulvane 40, Wellington 26 | Andover Central 35, Arkansas 0

This one is going to be a tough one for Wellington. Last week, Wellington pulled off a lot of tricks and creative plays to hang in with Mulvane, but the Wildcats and Mason Ellis were too much to handle. Andover Central is a state championship contender and Wellington will need to play perfect football to beat them. The Crusaders' defense has played well this season, but the offense is going to have to step up if they want to pull off the remarkable upset.

Prediction: Andover Central 56, Wellington 7

Playoff: Conway Springs (7-1) vs. Sacred Heart (0-8)

Last matchup (1987): Sacred Heart 7, Conway Springs 6

Last week: Sedgwick 28, Conway Springs 14 | Plainville 56, Sacred Heart 0

Conway Springs' defense has been the best part of their team so far, but they didn't have an answer for Sedgwick's offense. Now, the Cardinals can put together a good bounce-back game against Sacred Heart. This game could be finalized by halftime.

Prediction: Conway Springs 63, Sacred Heart 0

Non-Playoffs

Belle Plaine (1-7) @ Lyons (2-5)

Last matchup: N/A - First matchup

Last week: Douglass 34, Belle Plaine 14 | Marion 36, Lyons 13

It was a good game between Belle Plaine and Douglass, but sloppy play caused Belle Plaine a spot in the playoffs. It's just been the kind of season for the Dragons, and it could continue against Lyons.

Prediction: Lyons 33, Belle Plaine 13

Oxford (1-7) @ Oswego (3-5)

Last matchup (2019 playoffs): Oswego 24, Oxford 14

Last week: Chase County 46, Oxford 0 | Oswego 51, Cedar Vale/Dexter 0

Oxford needed to win last week and get some help but in a game against one of the top seeds, the Wildcats barely had a chance. Oswego has been a solid team this year and just missed the playoffs as well, but they should have no problem against Oxford.

Prediction: Oswego 63, Oxford 28

South Haven (0-8) @ Chase (0-8)

Last matchup: N/A - First matchup

Last week: South Barber 46, South Haven 0 | Caldwell 72, Chase 6

The playoff matchups are must-watch, but this might be one of the few non-playoff games everybody should keep an eye on. The easy way of putting this is somebody has to win. South Haven hasn't played well this season and Chase hasn't been better, this is a winnable game for the Cardinals and they should get their first win of the season.

Prediction: South Haven 38, Chase 34

