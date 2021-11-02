Here are the unofficial results from the 2021 city/school election in Sumner County
Here are the unofficial tallies from election day in Sumner County. The tallies will be updated throughout the days until they are finalized by Nov. 8th.
Argonia
City Mayor
Winner: Rick Dolley
City Council
Winners: Scott Jones, Terina McCurley
District 1 Position 4 USD 359
Winner: Sarah J. Vineyard
District 2 Position 5 USD 359
Winner: TBA
District 3 Position 6 USD 359
Winner: Scott Jones
Arkansas City
At-Large USD 470
Winner: Lori Barnes, Rhoda MacLaughlin-Ramirez, Bob Squires
Belle Plaine
City Council
Winners: Phila Storts, Allen Hisken, Bryan Nolan
At-Large USD 357
Winner: Jeremy Henry, Sally Cox, Bill Berry
2-year term USD 357
Caldwell
Commissioner of Finance
Winner: Jill Kuehny
Commissioner Strs Utilities
Winner: Lesly D. Blosser
At-Large USD 360
Winner: Christopher Baker, Amy L. Futhey, Michelle Lynn Nulik
Conway Springs
Mayor
Winner: Daryle Smith
City Council
Winner: Theresa K. Lange, Sarah Mercer
District 1 Position 4 USD 356
Winner: Brad Framer
District 2 Position 5 USD 356
Winner: Aaron Lange
District 3 Position 6 USD 356
Winner: Curtis Winter
Cowskin
Drainage District Cowskin
Winner: TBA
Geuda Springs
Mayor
Winner: TBA
City Council
Winners: TBA
Hunnewell
Mayor
Winner: TBA
City Council
Winners: TBA
Mayfield
Mayor
Winner: Larry Ford
City Council
Winners: Cohl J. Davis, Kelly Ford, Cheryl Heimer, Jeff Mortimer, Steven Metzen
Milan
Mayor
Winners: TBA
City Council
Winners: TBA
Oxford
Mayor
Winner: David Olmsted
City Council
Winners: Richard Bain, Douglas Elliott
District 2 Position 5 USD 358
Winner: Nicholas Ruyle
District 3 Position 6 USD 358
Winner: TBA
South Haven
Mayor
Winner: Michael Harding
City Council
Winner: Shala Crenshaw, David L. Kuchar, Colby L. Theurer
At-Large USD 509
Winner: Steve Nicholson, Bryan Smith, Seth Brown
Question South Haven
Winner: YES
Udall
Position 4 USD 463
Winner: Shonda Green
Position 5 USD 463
Winner: Scott A. Eilers
Position 6 USD 463
Winner: Megan Clasen
Wellington
City Council
Winners: Kevin Dodds, Rick Roitman, Joseph M. Soria
District 1 Position 4 USD 353
Winner: Andrea Kreifels
District 2 Position 5 USD 353
Winner: Brandon Earl
District 3 Position 6 USD 353
Winner: Jason L. Newberry
Special Question USD 353 - Information can be found on the USD 353 website.
Winner: YES
Sumner County Sales Tax - Information can be found in the Wellington Daily News.
Winner: YES
