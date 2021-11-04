Wellington, Davis Tree Company begin removing trees for the Heritage Plaza conceptual plan

This morning the Wellington Public Works department will begin preparing the area adjacent to Memorial Auditorium for future park improvements. The Wellington City Council approved the new Heritage Plaza conceptual plan during their September 21st Council meeting.

As part of Wellington’s Fall Festival, a display sign providing details for the future Heritage Plaza development was constructed in the public lot at the corner of 7th and North Washington Ave. The sign features the proposed park design as well as the special amenities that are planned for the area.

At 8 a.m. this morning, specialists from Davis Tree Company will begin removing some of the trees in the Heritage Park area adjacent to Memorial Auditorium.

“Removing some of the trees will help make way for new landscaping and plantings”, explained Robert Hamilton, Wellington City Councilman and member of Wellington Special Parks Development. “New plantings will incorporate native trees and shrubs, which require less water and maintenance from city staff.”

In addition to the tree removal, the round berms surrounding the concrete stage area will be leveled to curb height, providing a larger, more even walking and sitting area for public gatherings.

To sign up for more news and information about Heritage Plaza, please visit www.HeritagePark.Net

WHAT: Heritage Plaza landscape update

WHEN: Thursday, November 4th

WHERE: Heritage Park, Memorial Auditorium

Wellington Special Parks Development works in partnership with the City of Wellington to jointly identify and improve public spaces within our rural community; reimagine and reinvent these spaces to contribute to residents’ health and well-being, while increasing tourism and economic growth through park development featuring art installations, environmental education, and historic preservation. Wellington Special Parks Development seeks public grants, private donations, and corporate funding to address those needs.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.