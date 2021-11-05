Sumner County Sheriff Deputies charge two individuals in Milton with burglary on Nov. 4th

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6:24 a.m., Sumner County Sheriff Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at 1231 N. Cedar in Milton, KS.

Deputies arrived and located a vehicle on the property and found evidence that a burglary occurred.

Through a multi-jurisdictional effort with Harper County Sheriff’s Office, Harper Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects were found hiding in a wooded area west of where the Burglary occurred.

Isaiah Bramwell, 24, from Spivey KS, and Toby Eshelman, 25 from Harper KS were arrested.

Bramwell was booked into the Sumner County Jail on charges of Burglary and a Sumner County Warrant. Eshelman was booked into the Sumner County Jail on charges of Burglary.

