Wellington's Unified School District 353 recommends masks for all schools Nov. 8th - 12th

Wellington's Unified School District 353 has updated their weekly masking guidelines and has recommended mask wearing for all schools this week, Nov. 8th - 12th.

Last week there were five positive COVID cases from students at the six schools. Wellington High School, Wellington Middle School, and Lincoln had one positive test. Kennedy had two positive tests.

There were also two positive tests among the staff. One was from the middle school and one was at the elementary level.

Eisenhower and Washington didn't have a positive test among their students, and the high school didn't have a positive test among its staff.

Testing is available from Monday- Friday from 6:30-7:30 a.m. in the Auxiliary Gym at Wellington Middle School. USD 353 encourages families to take advantage of this option.

Please note:

This is for students and staff in quarantine protocol. This is not for symptomatic people

Staff members not in quarantine protocol are able to voluntarily test during this time but will be limited to two tests per week

Parents/Guardians do not have to come in with students, but please wait for students in the parking lot

Please wait 15 minutes for results after testing

Testing will end promptly at 7:30 a.m.

Please park in the WMS parking lot and NOT in the drop off lanes

The full plan can be found on the USD 353 website.

