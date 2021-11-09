Playful and lovable kitten, Buttercup, is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Buttercup has aspirations of becoming a hairdresser one day. She loves to redo all the volunteers’ hair while they clean.

This playful young kitten loves her toys and all people but doesn’t like to share. She has so much love to give and would love to have a family for the holidays.

To schedule a time to meet her give the Wellington Humane Society a call at 620-440-4375. Her adoption fee is only $20 through November 21st.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.