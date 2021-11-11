Superintendent Adam Hatfield will address Wellington's USD 353 restructuring plan on Nov. 17

Wellington's Unified School District 353 has been on a downward trend in enrollments numbers over the past 12 years due to the declining community population.

USD 353 Superintendent, Adam Hatfield. will address the need for restructuring the district due to those numbers at the Wellington High School Auditorium on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

In 2010, USD 353 enrollment was 1,638 students and currently, in 2021, the enrollments is at 1,421. This has caused a discrepancy in class sizes across the district.

USD 353 has a goal to increase its impact on the education of four year old's in district buildings to serve more preschool aged children.

This could include working with programs already offered in the community or the district housing their own preschool program.

There are many options to be considered on how the district addresses restructuring and it's important that the decision be made with all stakeholders.

After the presentation, there will be time for discussion questions, and a survey link asking for feedback.

USD 353 is asking to plan on attending the important town hall meeting as this will plan for the future of the district.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.