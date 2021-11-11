Conway Springs looks to avenge last year's playoff loss in a quarterfinal rematch against Inman

Conway Springs is the lone Sumner County team left in the KSHSAA playoffs, but they have a tough assignment in their sectional quarterfinal matchup against Inman

Inman, the No. 2 ranked team in the state, has crushed every team they have played, including another Class 1A top-ranked team, Smith Center. The Teutons have six shutouts on the season and are averaging 56.2 through nine games.

For Conway Springs, this will be their biggest test of the season and could be their biggest underdog role since they started playing football in 1997.

Last year the Cardinals did play Inman in the second round of the Class 1A Playoffs. The Teutons ended up defeating Conway Springs 46-6. This will be the second time the two schools will face each other.

Conway Springs relies mostly on their defense. The Cardinals are giving up 9.7 points per game. The most points they have given up was 28 and they did it twice - one was in a Week 2 win over Remington and the other was in a Week 8 loss to Sedgwick.

Inman likes to turn their attention to senior running back and safety Kendyn Blank. He has 21 touchdowns ton the season with 60 carries, which means Blank is scoring about a third of the time when he gets a carry.

The Cardinals are going to have to do two things on offense. They are going to need to control the clock and keep the Inman offense off the field, then have the ability to finish their drives with a touchdown.

It seems simple, especially for an offense that establishes the run with Brayden Kunz, Izic Billips, and Derrick Smith, but the task is a lot to ask against a team that's given up a total of 34 points this season.

Inman's Kyler Konrade is the anchor of the Teutons defense as he's reached over 100 tackles on the season. Dawson Mannebach is another player on the Inman's defense that can cause a lot of damage. The Teutons defensive lineman is one sack away from breaking the school record.

He currently has eight sacks on the season.

It's going to be a massive test for the Cardinals on Friday night in Inman at 7 p.m., but Conway Springs believes they are playing their best football.

The winner of this game will take on the winner on Inman and Sedgwick. Other games going around in the division includes Centralia and Lyndon, then Olpe and Jefferson County North.

