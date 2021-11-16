Wellington's Walmart Pharmacy now administering COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 and up

The Walmart Pharmacy in Wellington is administering COVID-19 vaccines and they currently have available appointments.

Walmart is allowing those ages 5 and up to receive the Pzifer shot. Those who wish to schedule an appointment can visit the Walmart website.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine for your child, visit the Kansas Covid Workgroup for Kids FAQ website.

