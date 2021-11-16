Wellington park/lake restrooms are closing for the winter season; reopening in the spring

The City of Wellington has announced that the Park and Lakes Departments will be closing its restroom facilities for the winter.

The closing/winterizing of all restroom facilities will take place this week.

These facilities will remain closed throughout the winter and will reopen in early spring, weather permitting.

