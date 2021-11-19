Here's what to know about the upcoming tax sales in Sumner County for delinquent property tax

The Board of County Commissioners will proceed with the sale of approximately 52 parcels of real estate at the annual tax foreclosure sale on Tuesday, November 30, at 10:00 a.m. Of the original 155 parcels included in the sale proceeding, 103 parcels have been redeemed by the landowners.

The sale will be held in the lobby of the Courthouse in Wellington. Those interested in bidding should arrive at the Courthouse well prior to the sale to obtain a bidder’s number from the County Clerk.

Those wishing to obtain a bidder’s number should have proper identification with them. The Clerk’s office will be open at 8:00 a.m. The County reminds those desiring to purchase property that no interested party (owner, relative of the owner, mortgage holder, etc….) can bid on the specific parcel in which they have an interest.

For a list of properties available, please contact the Sumner County Clerk’s Office, 501 N. Washington, or 620.326.3395. The list of properties available is regularly updated as properties are redeemed.

Statements at the sale will take precedence over any printed material.

Questions regarding the sale can be directed to Attorney Doug Pfalzgraf (326-8961) or the County Treasurer Office (326-3371). Landowners have until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29, to redeem their property at the Treasurer’s office and prevent the property from proceeding to sale on Tuesday morning.

