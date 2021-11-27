WELLINGTON - A 65-year old man struck and killed Friday morning on U.S. Highway 160 in Wellington.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identifies the man as Chuck E. Flynn of Wellington. Flynn ran onto the highway and was struck by a 2015 Dodge Challenger.

Reports of the incident were at 1400 E. 16th Street in Wellington, or the U.S. Highway 160, mile spot 296 between Penny's Diner and the high school.

The incident was reported at 6:30 a.m. and the Dodge Challenger was traveling east on the inside line while the man ran from north to south.

The driver of the Challenger and the two passengers were not seriously injured.

