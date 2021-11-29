December will start with 70-degree temperatures before it dips into the cooler Kansas weather

We are about to enter December, yet it doesn't feel like it. Don't worry, it will eventually get to that chilly point, but for now, enjoy the nice weather while we have it.

On Monday, Nov. 29, the high was 74 degrees, but Tuesday is going to be just a tad colder. The temperatures will range from a high of 62 degrees to a low of 36 degrees.

However, Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday are a different story.

We officially get into December on Wednesday, but the projected high is going to be 70 degrees with a low of 41 degrees. Thursday is going to be in the same range but could reach up to 75 degrees. There will be a dip on Friday, but it's going to be near 70 degrees.

There will also be no thunderstorms, snowstorms, significant wind, and no serious fire danger. So, what's the catch?

Well, after Friday, that nice weather could be gone for a while or until 2022. Starting on Saturday, the temperatures will be below 60 degrees and the lows are creeping into the low 30 range.

It's too early to predict what the temperature will look like in two weeks or up until Christmas, but as of right now, there seems to be no threat of snow, rain, or ice in the forecast.

That could easily change as temperatures will reach below freezing (32 degrees), so who knows? As for right now, enjoy the oddly nice December weather because it won't last forever

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.