Here are the 3 winners from Wellington's Snowman Light Pole Decorating Contest

Greg Williams
Wellington Daily News

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce began the holiday season with the Snowman Light Pole Decorating Contest and they have announced their winners at today's Chamber Coffee at the Memorial Auditorium.

There were 15 entries in downtown Wellington, but three winners were announced. 

The judging is based on originality, materials, and space. Decorations can't be higher than nine feet on the pole, can't use glue, packing tape, or permanently fasten anything to the pole.

Here are the three winners. 

First Place ($100) -- Sumner County Health Department 

Sumner County Health Department takes first place at the Wellington Chamber Snowman Contest

Second Place ($75) -- Impact Bank

Impact Bank takes second place at the Wellington Chamber Snowman Contest

Third place ($50) -- Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce takes third place at the Wellington Chamber Snowman Contest

Decorations must be removed by Jan. 3, 2022. 

