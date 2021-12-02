Here are the 3 winners from Wellington's Snowman Light Pole Decorating Contest
The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce began the holiday season with the Snowman Light Pole Decorating Contest and they have announced their winners at today's Chamber Coffee at the Memorial Auditorium.
There were 15 entries in downtown Wellington, but three winners were announced.
The judging is based on originality, materials, and space. Decorations can't be higher than nine feet on the pole, can't use glue, packing tape, or permanently fasten anything to the pole.
Here are the three winners.
First Place ($100) -- Sumner County Health Department
Second Place ($75) -- Impact Bank
Third place ($50) -- Bank of Commerce
Decorations must be removed by Jan. 3, 2022.
Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.