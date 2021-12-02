Wellington students participate in the "Doc for a Day" program at KU School of Medicine-Wichita

WICHITA - Dozens of Kansas high school students recently took their first step inside of a medical school and experienced what being a doctor is like during the annual Doc for a Day program at KU School of Medicine-Wichita.

From checking vital signs to CPR training to even delivering a baby from a high-tech manikin in the Simulation Center, activities during Doc for a Day also aim to inspire high school students to pursue a career in medicine.

The 64 teens in attendance on Nov. 6 separated into small groups and went to different stations throughout the day, learning a variety of skills from current medical students.

“We hope Doc for a Day encourages students to pursue their goals as future physicians and health care workers,” said Sarah Veesart, a second-year medical student at KU School of Medicine-Wichita. “This program allows students to explore their interest in the medical field, and they walk away with new skills and tools to help them achieve their goals.”

“It was a really fun experience to learn what doctors do on a daily basis,” said Kaiden Hernandez, a senior from Wellington High School. “Plus, some of the things we learned may come in handy one day, such as the CPR training.”

Doc for a Day “let me experience new things that I thought I wouldn’t do until later in my education,” added Grace Westmoreland, a senior at Wellington High School. “This experience made me change my mind about what I thought I wanted to do in the medical field.”

For Nate Tatpati, a junior at Andover Central High School, his favorite activity during Doc for a Day was suturing. He also liked learning about “code blue” scenarios.

“It was neat to see what seemed like a real-world situation,” Tatpati said. “The robotic manikins were cool. The event gave me a positive view of going into the field of medicine.”

High school principals and guidance counselors recommend students to participate in Doc for a Day, which is sponsored by the Family Medicine Interest Group at KU School of Medicine-Wichita and supported by the school’s Department of Family & Community Medicine.

The annual program is beneficial, too, for the medical students who volunteer to work with the high school students.

“Our volunteer sign-up sheet filled up rapidly after sending it out, and we even had a waitlist of (medical) students who wanted to volunteer,” said Jack Harrigan, a second-year medical student at KU School of Medicine-Wichita. “I think this speaks to how enthusiastic current students are about introducing high school students to what we do here as medical students at KU School of Medicine-Wichita.”

Students participating in the 2021 Doc for a Day program were from the following schools:

Andover High School

Andover Central High School

Bluestem High School

Campus High School

Circle High School

Clearwater High School

Derby High School

Eisenhower High School

El Dorado High School

Garden Plain High School

Goddard High School

Halstead High School

Maize South High School

Remington High School

South Gray High School

Valley Center High School

Wellington High School

Wichita East High School

Wichita Heights High School

Wichita North High School

Wichita Northeast Magnet High School

Wichita South High School

Wichita Southeast High School

Wichita West High School

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.