Wellington's Street Department will begin edging the grass lines along Highway 160 this week

Weather permitting, the Street Department will be edging the grass lines along Highway 160 East from the High School, East to City Limits, both North & South sides this week.

The purpose of this work is to clear the edges of the highways from accumulations of dirt, sand, and grass to facilitate easier mowing and better drainage of these areas.

For additional information, please contact the Street Department at (620) 326 7831.

