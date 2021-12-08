Wellington citizen Applications for City Boards/Commissions are available; due Dec. 31st

WELLINGTON -- The governing body asks that anyone interested in being considered for appointment for any of the board or commission positions that expire in April 2022 submit an Application for City Boards/Commissions by December 31, 2021, to the City Clerk’s Office.

The application form and additional details are available at City Hall or are available on the City’s website, www.cityofwellington.net on the Boards and Commissions page.

The City Boards/Commissions that have member terms expiring April 30, 2022, are the following:

Airport Advisory Board – 1 position; maybe a resident or non-resident of the City Board of Zoning

Appeals – 3 positions; 2 must be a resident of the City; 1 must be a resident in the 3-mile zone

Planning Commission – 3 positions; 2 positions must be a resident of the City, 1 position must be a resident in the 3-mile zone

Combined Trade Board – 4 positions; 1 position must be a Mechanical Contractor, 1 position must be a Plumbing Contractor, 1 position must be a Building Contractor, and 1 position must be an Electrical Contractor.

Health Care Authority – 1 position; maybe a resident or non-resident of the City

Library Board – 1 position; must be a resident of the City.

No person who has been appointed for two consecutive four-year terms shall be eligible for further appointment to such board until one year after the expiration of the second term per KSA 12-1222.

