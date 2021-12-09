Intersection at Jefferson and Harvey will return to fully functional traffic signal

Effective Monday, December 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., the flashing red signal at the intersection of Jefferson and Harvey will become a fully functioning traffic signal. The STOP signs will be removed and vehicular movement will be controlled by the signal.

For additional information, please contact the Street Department at (620) 326 7831

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.