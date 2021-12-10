National Weather Services issues a Red Flag Warning for south-central Kansas, parts of Oklahoma

The past couple of days south-central Kansas has been on Fire Weather Watch, but now it's upgraded to a full-fledged Red Flag Warning.

The warning covers just a bit of everywhere. It reaches Hutchinson, Chanute, Coffeyville, west of Medicine Lodge, just a bit outside of western Emporia, and parts of Oklahoma.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, relatively low humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to the extreme behavior.

Friday, winds from 20 to 30 mph are possible, with gusts up to 45 mph. The humidity will be flirting in the 25% to 30% range. Temperatures have reached into the 60s, but the high in most places will reach the lower 70s.

The Red Flag Warning is in place until 6 p.m. when temperatures begin to fall. It will begin to fall into the 50s, but in the middle of the night, temperatures will be in the 30s.

Outside burning is not recommended for this afternoon and evening.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.