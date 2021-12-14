Wind gusts between 50-70 mph are expected throughout Kansas; fire watch issued for south-central region

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning throughout Kansas from now until Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m.

There's also been a fire weather watch issued for south-central Kansas during the same duration.

Wind will be blowing 30 to 50 mph in the Southwest direction and gusts could reach up to 70 mph. Tuesday's wind will be manageable, but starting at midnight, that's where we could see the wind speed pick up.

At noon on Wednesday, the wind will start to pick up even more but should start to regress near 5 p.m., but will still need to be monitored. These winds will be equivalent to severe thunderstorm winds but without the storm.

Check and secure outdoor Christmas decorations. If you're driving, hold the steering wheel with both hands and slow down. Keep a distance from high-profile vehicles such as trucks, buses, and towing trailers. One strong gust of wind can be enough to flip a vehicle onto its side.

Some parts of Kansas added to Red Flag Warning

In addition to the strong winds, this also puts fire danger into the picture. On Friday, Dec. 10, some parts of Kansas were added to the Red Flag Warning due to the dry, low humidity, and high winds.

Regardless of the label, these conditions mean that fires will grow fast and furiously. In Sumner County, the Grassland Fire Danger Index (GFDI) is labeled as extreme. Many other areas are considered catastrophic.

