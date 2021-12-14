Union Pacific railroad construction begins on Dec. 17th; the 3 locations will be closed

Beginning Friday, Dec. 17th, Union Pacific crews will be re-tieing and resurfacing the railroad tracks at the West Harvey Ave, West 12th St, and West Hillside St locations.

This will require the closure of each track location. Alternate routes on 8th Street (US 160) and 15th Street will need to be used during this time.

