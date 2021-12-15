Caldwell elementary gymnasium roof was blown off due to high winds

Caldwell -- At around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, the roof of the Caldwell elementary gym was blown off as winds gust reached over 50 mph.

The wind has been a threat today throughout all of Kansas as some places have seen close to 100 mph gusts.

The gym was not being used at the time and nobody was injured or was in serious danger. The roof landed on the high school roof.

After all the damage, Caldwell decided to send students home for the day. Unified School District 360 decided to cancel school for Thursday, Dec. 16.

The junior high games between Caldwell and Oxford will be relocated to Oxford for Thursday night. The high school teams scheduled on Friday won't change.

The Bluejays are scheduled to travel to Hutchinson Christian.

USD 360 doesn't want any of the teams playing in the high school gym, so they're looking to practice at Wellington or South Haven for Thursday night practice.

Christmas break starts on Friday, Dec. 1, and Caldwell expects the high school gym to be usable when the student comes back in January.

There's no estimation on when the elementary school gym will be available. There's some brick damage, the foundation will need to be checked, then the replacing of the roof.

