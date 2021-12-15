USD 353 discusses renovations to athletic facilities, including Hibbs/Hooten and Sellers Park

The Unified School District 353 held its Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, and they discussed a couple of ideas to help improve their athletic facilities.

The first item was to discuss the Hibbs/Hooten Bathroom Project. The district presented the possibility of joining the City of Wellington, the Wellington Rec Center, and the Voran Trust in constructing a new bathroom/concession stand at Hibbs/Hooten Field.

USD 353 doesn't own the facility, but they utilize it for high school baseball and other activities. It was mentioned that the restrooms and concession stands were not ADA compliment.

Renovations would build new bathrooms that are ADA compliant and renovate the existing concession stand.

The request is for the district to pay $25,000 towards the project. The BOE indicated that they would like to wait for the new members to take office before making a decision.

The BOE did ask Mr. Hatfield to inform the new members and get them up to speed on the projects so a possible vote could take place and there's no delay to the project.

At the football stadium, there are also discussions about renovating the bleachers and the option of extending the wheelchair-accessible area of the west side bleachers at the stadium.

Currently, students with mobility issues aren't able to utilize the student sections of the bleachers. Mr. Hatfield indicated that many students have written to him, advocating for this renovation.

Three bids were presented to the BOE and they'll continue to discuss this project.

DGJD Inc. - $49,237.00

Hanson Sports - $73,500

GT Grandstands - $94,685. Plus an additional $9,370 for stairs.

Last month, all restructuring data collected from USD 353 stakeholders was presented

to the BOE at a planning session. The district made a summary of the data to present to the BOE for review.

The summary includes all viable plans presented to the district during meetings with stakeholders. The district asked the BOE for a consensus to release this data to the public.

The BOE was in agreement that it could be released and did not make any edits or additions to the summary.

After discussion at a planning session last month, Dr. Kern presented a five-year

contract with K12 ITC for approval.

The BOE expressed some concerns regarding the

issues with K-12 in the past and issues with trying to get out of a contract in the future if

the district chose.

A motion was made and seconded to approve (4-2) the five-year contract with K-12 ITC.

At a planning session last month, the USD 353 district auditor presented the 2020-2021 fiscal year audit to the BOE and was available for questions. The final audit

was presented to the BOE for approval.

A motion was made and seconded to approve (6-0) the financial audit as presented.

