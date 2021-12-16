Increased police presence might be at Wellington Public Schools due to a TikTok threat

WELLINGTON -- School districts across the United States, including Wellington USD 353, are issuing warnings over a TikTok challenge that encourages students to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 17.

USD 353 Superintendent Adam Hatfield released a press statement regarding the social media threat.

The district will closely monitor the situation and will take it seriously. There may be an increased police presence in the building as an added precaution.

This trend isn't credible as TikTok has acknowledged the trend and has said they haven't found evidence of threats originating or spreading on the social media app.

Nonetheless, Wellington understands this can cause stress and anxiety for everyone.

The district encourages families to monitor their children's social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. If you or your child become aware of any potential threat, please notify a school staff member or a trusted adult right away.

