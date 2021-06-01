Wellington Heat are back in action on June 2nd after weather postpones start to 2021 season

WELLINGTON, Kansas - The Wellington Heat were expected to open their season on May 31st, but the weather has postponed the start of their 28th season. The Heat hope to play their first game on June 2nd as they host the Denver Cougars.

The Heat haven't played since July 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the 2020 season. In 2019, the Heat finished in second place in the Kansas Collegiate Baseball League (KCBL) with a 17-7 record and a 26-14 overall record.

There are 34 players on the roster and they come from NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA, NJCAA and high school. There are 10 players that come from Southwestern College in Wichita. There are two high school players, Kaden Twyman and Ryan Blondell, that come from Lake Havasu High School in Arizona.

In more recent years, the Heat have claimed two Kansas Collegiate League Champions and two Kansas Collegiate Tournament Champions. The Heat have been ranked top five in the country every year since 2000.

In all, the Heat will play a total of 46 games with them hosting 28 of them at the Hibbs-Hooten Stadium.

The regular season will end on July 28th and the KCBL Championship Series will begin on July 30th. The winner of the series will head to the NBC World Series.