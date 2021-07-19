McGee and Milliken go head-to-head in anticipated showing in The Basketball Tournament

Wichita, Kansas - Two of the top-10 scorers in the history of the Cowley College men’s basketball program, Tyrus McGee and James Milliken, went head-to head while competing at The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Sunday at Wichita State University’s Charles Koch Arena.

The much anticipated showdown lived up to the hype with Connor Frankamp making the game-winning layup to send the AfterShocks into the Super-16 with a come from behind win over the Omaha Blue Crew. Frankamp led all scorers with 24 points in the 75-73 win.

After Cowley, McGee went on to star at Iowa State University and Milliken went on to a successful two seasons at the University of Creighton. McGee was playing as a member of the AfterShocks and Milliken was suiting up for the Omaha Blue Crew.

Cowley head men’s basketball coach, Donnie Jackson, was an assistant coach for the Tigers when McGee (2010-11) and Milliken (2012-13) played at the school.

“It was fantastic seeing James and Tyrus compete against each other,” Jackson said. “It felt like old times watching them out on the court. It brought back a lot of great memories here at Cowley and I am so glad that they are still able to go out and compete at a high level.”

McGee has spent the past decade playing professional basketball overseas. He had his most successful season this past year while playing in Israel. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from three-point range.

Milliken also played professional basketball overseas for two seasons and averaged 19.1 points per game for Kutaisi in the country of Georgia during the 2019-2020 season.

The TBT is made up of five regions and 64 teams competing for the winner take all $1 million prize.

The AfterShocks will meet Challenge ALS in Tuesday night’s Super-16 Round (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2). The winner punches a ticket to Dayton, Ohio for the TBT quarterfinals.

The AfterShocks are coached by former Shocker Zach Bush, while WSU great Ron Baker serves as the general manager.

“Our guys love Tyrus, he has meshed instantly with this team,” Bush said. “He is a veteran and an incredible pro.”

McGee and Milliken were two of four former Jayhawk Conference basketball players in Sunday’s game as AfterShocks guard Samaje Haynes-Jones previously played at Hutchinson Community College and Omaha Blue Crew guard Deverell Biggs played at Seward County.

Tickets for Tuesday’s session are now half price. Fans can visit GoShockers.com/Tickets to purchase or contact the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS.