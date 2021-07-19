Wellington High School hosting parents meeting in auditorium on Aug. 9 for fall sports
Greg Williams
Wellington Daily News
There will be a parents meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, starting at 6 p.m. inside Wellington High School in the auditorium.
This meeting is for the parents of students at Wellington High School and Wellington Middle School in grades 7 through 12 that will be participating in fall sports for the 2021-2022 school year.
These sports include football, cross country, girls volleyball, girls golf and girls tennis.