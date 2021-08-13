Here's what you can expect from these 7 Sumner County high school football teams in 2021

The football season starts in less than a month and Sumner County is ready to see their favorite high school teams back in action.

Here are the seven high school football teams in Sumner County that are ready to get back onto the field.

Wellington

Last season: 3-6 (first-round exit vs. Arkansas City)

It wasn't the ideal season for the Crusaders. They lost two games that were decided by one possession and a few games they let slip away. However, with 13 returning starters, including three All ACTL-D4 players, Wellington expects themselves to have a better season.

Senior lineman Hagen Wright, junior cornerback Mehki Haskin-Ybarra, and senior running back/linebacker Dustyn Schettler are those three returning players for the Crusaders. The team is also expecting Malachi Rogers, Jack Wright, Derrick Lowe, and Dominic Ybarra to make an impact on Wellington.

Argonia/Attica

Last season: 9-2 (Sectional Runner-Up vs. Wichita County)

The Titans are coming off their best season since 2015 when they went 12-1 and reached the state championship game against Victoria. After losing in the sectional round to Wichita County, Argonia/Attica hope to make another run for a district championship.

They will have the pieces to make that run. The Titans will return their All-District quarterback and linebacker Xander Newberry, four other All-District members on their defense, their All-State honorable mention Seth Drouhard, and All-District honorable mention Conner Harnden.

Belle Plaine

Last season: 4-5 (first-round exit vs. Hillsboro)

It was a tale of two seasons for the Dragons. They would either blow out their opponents or their opponents would blow out them. The closest game last season was a 27-6 win over Douglass and a 28-7 loss to Kingman.

The good news for Belle Plaine is that they're getting their quarterback Colby Barton and cornerback Brecken McGinnis to return. The bad news for the Dragons is that they lost a lot of players to graduation, especially the weapons on offense for Barton. This will be a young Dragons team heading into the new season.

Caldwell

Last season: 8-3 (Sectional Runner-Up vs. St. Francis)

The Blue Jays are coming off their best season since 2017 when they went 9-2. However, that team lost in the first round of the playoffs, last season's team reached the sectional matchup against St. Francis. Regardless of the loss, Caldwell expects to keep things rolling along.

As a sophomore, Keiondre Smith led the high-scoring Blue Jays offense that averaged 40.2 points in 10 games (the game not included came from a forfeit). Now, returning as a junior, the Blue Jays offense is expected to be tough to stop as Caldwell to use that for another deep playoff run.

Conway Springs

Last season: 9-2 (Sectional Runner-Up vs. Inman)

In the last five seasons, the Cardinals hold a 44-9 record, yet they haven't won a state championship during that time frame. Conway Springs keeps finishing as a sectional runner-up, but this year, they hope to finally breakthrough for a chance at a state championship.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals have lost some key starters like quarterback Collin Koester, who was their leading passer and rusher, and three senior running backs. However, they return their top receiver and leading tackler Jonathan Wright. The defense also returns many starters like Logan Warren, Heath Hilger, and Cole Schulte.

Oxford

Last season: 2-7 (first-round exit vs. Sedan)

The 2020 season was a season to forgot for the Wildcats. They had only two seniors on the roster, so many of the players that played were sophomores and juniors, the due to injuries, some of those players played in new spots. If Oxford can stay healthy, it should be a more competitive season.

With having two seasons on their roster, that means the Wildcats will have a lot of returning players. The returners are still going to be young as most of them will be heading into their sophomore and junior year, the top senior returner is Richard Williams on the defensive line.

South Haven

Last season: 1-7 (no playoff appearance)

The last time South Haven had a winning record was in 2013. Eight years later, the Cardinals hope to put an end to that drought. If they want to end the losing records, it's going to have to start on defense.

The Cardinals gave up an average of 57.3 points and are hoping the adjustments they made this offseason will fix their issues and result in winning more games. Offensively, the Cardinals averaged 30.3 points are hoping to build off that production from sophomore quarterback Alex Smith, senior runningback Grady Howell, and fullback Tucker Locke.