Wellington native captures golf World Championship title at Flogas Champion of Champions in Ireland

The 2021 ‘Flogas Champion of Champions’ Junior World Championship was held at Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort, Wicklow, Ireland last week attracting 180 Junior Golf Champions aged 5 to 19 from all across the world.

This Invitational tournament has quickly grown to become one of the biggest Junior Champions tournaments in world golf with over 30 countries signed up to host qualifying events and legendary golfer Gary Player endorsing the event.

Under difficult weather conditions, the three-day World Amateur Ranking event saw competitors travel from all over the world including Japan, the U.S., Chile, and across Europe.

Scoring across the three days was fantastic with scores as low as 15 under par gross as 10 juniors were crowned World Champions across the five age categories (5 to 19 years old).

In the top division, Deitrek Gill from the United States of America was able to bring home the World Championship title.

Gill started strong and was the co-leader with Adam Kelly of Ireland after the first day. The tournament's second day brought with it constant heavy rain and Gill fell into third place, four strokes back from the leader, Kelly.

On the third and final day of the competition, Gill battled back. Despite gusting winds, Gill started his final round strong, chipping away at Kelly's lead by going 3 under par in the first nine holes.

The two front runners, Gill and Kelly, pulled away from the rest of the field and started a two-man shoot-out. As crowds gathered, the pressure and gusty winds proved too much for Kelly who, after a perfect drive on hole 17, watched his 170-yard approach shot hang up in the wind and drop into the water hazard.

Gill had room to breathe when he stepped up to the 18th hole with a 3 stroke lead over the rest of the field.

Deitrek Gill, a Wellington, Kan. native, earned his invite to the Champion of Champions World Championship tournament after he won the 2020 U.S. Kids World Teen Championship in Pinehurst, NC.

Gill recently claimed the 2021 Kansas 4A State individual golf title and led his Wellington teammates to the Kansas 4A state team title.