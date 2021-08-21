Wellington High School football to break down film and begin game plan after pleasing Saturday morning scrimmage

With less than two weeks until the season begins, the Crusaders held a scrimmage on Saturday to see where they are at before they get ready to take on Clearwater.

There are still a few things to work on, but Wellington was pleased with how the scrimmage turned out.

Wellington's offense got off to a hot start with quarterback Malachi Rogers, running backs Dustyn Schettler and Riley Nichols, and wide receiver Montel Tate.

The offense was on such a roll, they scored five touchdowns in five plays from the 50-yard line.

"We are pretty happy with where we are at," said Wellington head coach Zane Aguilar. "Today was a great evaluation tool, we'll break down the film, and get a game plan for Monday. The big thing is that we're crisping up what we're doing at the moment."

The defense made some plays too. The defensive line patted some of Rogers' throws at the line of scrimmage and defensive backs were able to break up a few passes.

There was one turnover throughout the whole scrimmage. Towards the end of the scrimmage, the Wellington defensive end patted the ball and intercepted the pass.

"Everything felt pretty good today," said junior quarterback Malachi Rogers. "We still have a few things to work on, but we'll work on that and continue to get better."

After finishing in fifth place with a 3-6 record in the AVCTL Div. IV standings, the Crusaders were projected to finish in fourth place. The projection comes from the AVCTL Div. IV coaches preseason poll.

The Crusaders will have their Gatorade and Hamburger scrimmage on Thursday. Girls Volleyball will start things off at 4 p.m. at the high school, the middle school football team will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. at Sellers Park, then will be followed by the high school team at 7 p.m.

The first game of the season will be on the road on Sept. 3 against Clearwater at 7 p.m.