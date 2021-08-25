Wellington's cross country team hopes for a successful season after returning a state qualifier

Wellington's cross country team is coming off a strong 2020 season with a returning group hoping for more.

The Crusaders sent senior Camden Parkey to the 4A State Meet and finished in 70th in a field of 95 runners. Parkey ran his personal best at the 4A Regional with a time of 18:18.89.

Other runners who reached Regionals are juniors Hunter Lough, Caleb Sanders, and Ryan Bacon.

Bacon was named one of the upcoming runners to watch this year as he was the most improved runner in the 2020 season.

"This year I have high hopes for our boys' team," said Wellington cross-country head coach Jaedyn Showman. "The goal is to stay healthy and be able to compete with the league schools at the end of the season and advance to regional meets."

Wellington is usually low in numbers, but besides the 10 boys on the roster, the Crusaders have three girls.

The girls' team will consist of two freshmen, Taylor Earl and Sullivan Parkey. Wellington will also have junior Peyton Franke, who has ran for the Crusaders but competed at another school last year.

The boys' team will also feature senior Braeden Ybarra, juniors Jackson Irey, sophomore Conner Walker, then freshmen Colten Clift, Zander Strader, and Rome Hunt.

"They have been working extremely hard this season and are itching to improve each day," said Showman. They are a great group to work with and we are excited to see what we can do this year."

Wellington's first cross country meet is on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 4:30 p.m. for the Varsity/JV at Clearwater Middle School.