Wellington's golf team has eyes on qualifying for a run at the Girls' 4A State Championship

In a season where everyone was battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Crusaders made it a special year.

In 2020, the Crusaders girls golf team sent two golfers to the 4A State Tournament and placed as a team in multiple tournaments. Now, still in the pandemic, the Crusaders believe they have a chance to qualify for a run at the state championship.

"I think the most important thing for us this year will be to get a little better each day," said Crusaders head coach James Ginter. "If we can do this, we will have a chance to qualify for the state championship in October."

They will have to make that run without top-golfer Payton Ginter, who was one of the golfers who made it to the state tournament last year. She is now furthering her academic and golf career at Dodge City Community College.

The former Crusader was the individual state champion with a final score of 158, beating Abaigeal Donovan of Concordia by one point.

The other state qualifier was junior Kasiah Richmond. She had two strong days tournament and finished at 34th in a field of 63 participants. The Crusaders will also be returning another medalist in sophomore Aubrey Hunt.

Other returning golfers include juniors Laney Dillon and Elly DeJarenett.

"I think we will be very competitive in all of our tournaments if our girls have improved over the summer," said Crusaders head coach James Ginter. "Our upperclassmen will be very important to our success this season."

The first invitational for the Crusaders takes place on Thursday, Sept. 2 with tee time at 3 p.m. at the Augusta Country Club.

The Augusta Girls' Golf Invitational Tournament will include Wellington, Andover, Andover Central, Augusta, Circle, Independence, Valley Center, Wichita-Collegiate, and Wichita-Trinity.