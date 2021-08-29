Week 1 Sumner County high school football predictions made by Greg Williams

Each week, Wellington Daily News Reporter, Greg Williams, predicts the score of every game in the Sumner County area.

Overall: 0-0

Wellington @ Clearwater - NO CONTEST

Last matchup (2020): Clearwater 36, Wellington 29 (OT)

This is not the start the Crusaders were looking for. They will not be playing in their season opener as the Wellington Unified School District temporarily closed all schools and suspended sports and school-related activities. Wellington will not be given a forfeit and the plan is to return to activities on Sept. 7th. However, with only three days of preparation, the Crusaders Week 2 against Wichita-Collegiate game could be in jeopardy.

Prediction: N/A

Argonia/Attica @ Norwich

Last matchup (2020): Argonia/Attica 46, Norwich 0

After coming off their best season since 2015, which featured a 12-1 record and state championship appearance, the Titans have high expectations this year. This season Argonia/Attica has the talent to make it back to the championship game with seven returners earning accolades from the previous season. Last year the Titans dominated the Eagles to open up the season and it should happen again.

Prediction: Argonia/Attica 55, Norwich 6

Belle Plaine vs. Independent

Last matchup (2020): Belle Plaine 49, Independent 0

Last year the Dragons pitched three shutouts and one of them came in the season opener against Independent. The Dragons begin their season against the Panthers, but this time in the home opener. Belle Plaine did lose many of their starters to graduation but they return their star quarterback Colby Barton and cornerback Brecken McGinnis. This is a young Dragons team but they should begin their season with a win.

Prediction: Belle Plaine 38, Independent 19

Caldwell @ Oxford

Last matchup (2020): Caldwell 58, Oxford 12

The Blue Jays offense could be the best offense in the county and in the Kansas 8-man league. Last year the Blue Jays offense averaged 40.2 points through 11 games (not counting the forfeit) and made it to the sectional matchup. Junior Keiondre Smith led the well for Caldwell and is expected to have another big season. Caldwell is going to be tough to stop and should see another deep playoff run.

Prediction: Caldwell 64, Oxford 27

Conway Springs vs. Garden Plain - GAME OF THE WEEK

Last matchup (2020): Garden Plain 14, Conway Springs 13

The Cardinals suffered two losses last season and one of them came in the season opener against Garden Plain. Both teams have expectations of winning a state championship after they finished with a 9-2 record and made a deep playoff run. The Cardinals lose some players on offense, but their defense returns their leading tackler Jonathan Wright and many other starters. Conway Springs will be the home team this time around and would like to avenge their 2020 season opener loss.

Prediction: Conway Springs 21, Garden Plain 7

South Haven vs. Central (Burden)

Last matchup (2020): South Haven 42, Central 14

There was only one game South Haven won last year and it was in a 42-14 game against Central. The Cardinals ended up losing seven straight games while the Raiders found a way to win three games. South Haven gave up an average of 57.3 points and is hoping the adjustments they made this offseason will fix their issues and result in winning more games. The Cardinals haven't had a winning season since 2013 and it looks like the drought won't end soon.

Prediction: Central 42, South Haven 32