Wellington Heat want to create fan involvement at games with new changes in the organization

The Wellington Heat have made changes to their ownership and coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Kansas Collegiate Baseball League Commissioner (KCBL) Sheldon Howell will be taking over the Heat and has named Brett Clark and Ryan Jenkins as part of the coaching staff.

"Wellington has a very rich history," said Sheldon Howell. "We plan on continuing to be a part of the community and putting that first foot forward. We really want to do something to give back and be a part of what Wellington is really about."

Clark played for the Heat in 2014 and 2017, then played for Friend University in Wichita after attending Gateway Community College. After playing with the Falcons, Clark joined their coaching staff as a pitching coach.

Three years later, Clark became the head coach with the Netwon Rebels in the Sunflower Collegiate League.

"Back when I played, we had Hibbs-Hooten Stadium filling up every night," said Brett Clark. "We had a good product on the field and that's something we want to continue with this organization. We want to bring guys in that can help us and buy into our culture with competing every night."

Jenkins is a Wellington native and is heading into his second season as the Wellington High School head baseball coach. Jenkins played for the Heat from 2013-2015.

"When Brett and I first played here, there was a ton of fan interaction and involvement," said Ryan Jenkins. "We want to get back to that. We want to have a great family atmosphere and create an environment where families want to come to."

The Wellington Heat are coming off a 16-19 season, where they finished in third place and 7.5 games back of the first-place Kansas Cannons. In the KCBL, the Heat would finish in sixth place out of the 10 total teams.

Previous Heat owner/head coach was Rick Twyman with assistant coaches Andrew Chartrand, Andrew Stoll, and Ron Metzen.

"When we brought the Heat to Wellington from Haysville, they have brought a successful program here," said Wellington Director of Public Works Jeremy Jones. "We are looking forward to this new chapter with this group and we couldn't be more excited to continue this relationship."