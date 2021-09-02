Belle Plaine schedules Clearwater after both teams were available due to game cancellations

Belle Plaine has been informed they will not be playing Independent on Sept. 3 to start their high school football season.

Independent Athletic Director Kurt McAfee told the Wellington Daily News, the Panthers have 12 players on their roster who weren't dealing with injuries.

This wasn't ideal for Belle Plaine to be searching for an opponent, but they lucked out that Clearwater was searching for a game as well.

Clearwater began searching for an opponent last week due to their opponent, Wellington, going through a COVID-19 outbreak. There was the possibility that the Indians weren't going to participate in Week 1 due to nobody being available.

This matchup makes sense as both teams became available and they are less than 30-minutes away from each other.

Belle Plaine will host Clearwater with kickoff still slated for Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.