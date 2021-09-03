Week 1 Sumner County football scoreboard

The Wellington Daily News has paired up with Scorestream to have a live scoreboard on the seven Sumner County football teams and their games.

Here's tonight Week 1 scoreboard:

Wellington vs. Clearwater is ruled a "no contest" and will not be played.

Belle Plaine will be playing Clearwater, Scorestream has yet to update the game.

