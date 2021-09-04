Sumner County Week 1 Final Scores

After a stormy Friday night, Week 1 is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County:

Sumner County schools are bolded.

Argonia/Attics Titans (1-0) 36, Norwich Eagles (0-1) 0

Clearwater Indians (1-0) 48, Belle Plaine (0-1) 0

Caldwell (1-0) 30, Oxford (0-1) 0

Central Raiders (1-0) 62, South Haven (0-1) 22

Garden Plain 14 (1-0), Conway Springs (0-1) 7

Wellington didn't play in Week 1 after a COVID-19 outbreak in their district. The Crusaders were given a "no contest" in their scheduled game against Clearwater.

Belle Plaine was originally scheduled to play Independent, but they had to cancel due to roster issues. Belle Plaine and Clearwater were without an opponent, but scheduled each other.